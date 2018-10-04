× Search for suspect in deadly NW Oklahoma City shooting underway

OKLAHOMA CITY – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex near N. Rockwell Ave. and NW Expressway.

According to police, the suspect went into the victim’s apartment waving a gun around.

When the victim allegedly tried to grab the suspect, the suspect fired a shot, hitting and killing the victim.

It is unknown if the two knew each other.

Officials say the suspect was not wearing a shirt and is described as a black male with an afro.