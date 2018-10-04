Semi hits Guthrie café

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - An iconic Guthrie restaurant is picking up the pieces after a semi struck the Stables Café this week.

Despite the damage, meals are still being served.

The semi was at the intersection off Division street and Noble. The driver was trying to make a right turn onto Division when they hit the corner of Stables Café.

Employees at the café say this has been a problem for years.

“I just thought what happened,” said Vickie Hurst. “It was just kind of a very loud rattle.”

Hurst an employee at Stable’s just waited on customers when she heard the Walmart semi crash.

"I had seen this big shadow and this big Walmart semi but all of a sudden it just clipped the corner here and the building,” said Hurst. “It was just loud."

Tammy Mayberry has worked at the cafe for more than 30 years. She says this has happened one too many times.

“Again,” said Mayberry. “It hasn't happened for quite a while.”

Employees call the intersection dangerous. Many customers don't sit next to the window for this very reason.

“It's pretty nerve wracking,” said Mayberry. “People get pretty scared when they hit or sometimes it's been just tipping it. People get scared and everything. It backs up traffic. Pretty big issue.'’

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

“If it would have come too much further in, I don't know what it could have done, but if someone had been sitting there, something could've happened,” said Hurst. “If it had been just a little bit over, It could have clipped glass, could've shattered or anything.”

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says there is a sign that is normally right by the café. They say it says truck drivers are not allowed to turn right, but it’s down right now due to construction.

Mayberry hopes other truck drivers use this as a lesson next time they're at the intersection.

“Just to be very, very careful and aware of their surroundings for sure,” said Mayberry.

Authorities also say there is a suggested route for big trucks going through town.

However, the driver that hit the cafe failed to follow that route by turning right instead of going straight up Highway 77.