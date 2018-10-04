Thursday Night Heroes – Week 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week six of the Thursday Night Heroes featured only a pair of games across the metro.

Heritage Hall played host to a tough Perkins-Tryon team. Both teams entered their showdown with just one loss on the season. It was a pivotal district match up that running back Billy Ross Jr. made about himself. You have to see his impressive night.

Plus, defending 6A-1 State Champions Owasso traveled to Norman North to take on the Timberwolves. Owasso is off to a slow start this year and looked to get back to .500. Norman North was looking for win number two on the season.

All those highlights, as well as a serious breakdown of one head coach's shampoo preference, in the video above.