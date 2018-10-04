Today is National Taco Day! Here’s where to celebrate
OKLAHOMA CITY – It is National Taco Day, and several restaurants across the metro are helping you celebrate in style.
- Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant- Abuelo’s is offering a taco pack to-go for six people for $21.99, or $41.99 for 12 people until October 29.
- Chuy’s- Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1.00, enjoy $1.00 Patrón floaters on your favorite margarita and $1.00 off Modelo beers. Buy any Chuy’s t-shirt with a taco on it for $10.00. Visit any Chuy’s location dressed like a taco on October 4 and post on social media with #NationalTacoDay. You’ll earn a free entrée of your choice, redeemable the same day.
- Cold Stone Creamery- They are introducing Waffle Tacos for one day only.
- Del Taco- Buy one, get one free shredded beef taco when you present this coupon.
- Iguana Mexican Grill- $2.50 street tacos, 4 p.m.-close.
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop- $1 tacos all day long, including breakfast tacos. Dine-in only.
- On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina- Endless beef and chicken tacos for $8.99
- Qdoba- Members of the Qdoba Rewards program get double or triple points depending on what level of the program they are on.
- Taco Bell- National Taco Day Gift Set for $5.50 includes the Crunchy Taco, Fiery, Cool Ranch, and Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos. You can also send your friends a gift card so they can also purchase their own Gift Set.
- Taco Bueno- Bueno is introducing their new Texas Street Tacos by offering a free street taco with purchase.
- Torchy’s Tacos- In Willy Wonka fashion, five guests at each Torchy’s location will receive their order in a gold paper lined basket to redeem a $300 gift card.
