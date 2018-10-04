Trick-or-treat? Blog releases list of America’s favorite Halloween candy by state

OKLAHOMA CITY – Halloween is just around the corner, which means that bags of candy are now lining store shelves.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to choose which candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters in your neighborhood.

Now, a candy store’s blog is hoping to alleviate some of those worries with its list of the ‘Top Halloween Candy By State.’

According to CandyStore.com, Americans are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year.

After analyzing 11 years of data, the company put its findings into an interactive map of the ‘Most Popular Halloween Candy in America.’

According to the research, Americans prefer the following candy:

Skittles M&M’s Snickers Reese’s Cups Starburst.

In the Sooner State, the site claims that Oklahomans preferred Dubble Bubble gum to all other candy. Snickers and Skittles followed.