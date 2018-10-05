× 18-year-old arrested for shooting death of Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting that killed a man in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to an apartment complex near N. Rockwell Ave. and N.W. Expressway following a reported shooting.

Initial reports indicated that a man went into the victim’s apartment with a gun.

When the victim, identified as 31-year-old Sammy Atkinson, Jr., allegedly tried to grab the suspect, the suspect shot him.

Police say they found the victim’s body inside his apartment.

On Friday, authorities announced that they had arrested 18-year-old Jeffrey McCoy on a complaint of first-degree murder.