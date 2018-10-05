2 killed, 1 injured in crash involving crane truck on Turner Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANDLER, Okla. - Two people have died and another person is injured following a fiery crash involving a crane truck on the Turner Turnpike. It happened just before 3 a.m. Friday at mile marker 167 near the Chandler exit.

"A truck was eastbound on the Turner Turnpike," said Lt. Steven Swann with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, referencing the crane truck. "A car came up behind it, at what appeared to be a high rate of speed, and ran underneath the truck."

Swann said the driver of the truck pulled over to the side of the turnpike, dragging the car underneath it, and the car caught fire.

"The driver of the car was pulled from his vehicle by passerbys (sic) and the driver of the truck, they attempted to get a rear passenger out," Swann said.

However, it was too late. Two passengers inside the car were killed instantly.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital.

"It happened early in the morning. It was light traffic. Fortunately, the driver pulling off the roadway, we were able to keep a lane open, keep traffic moving," Swann said.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the driver of the car to crash into the truck. There was heavy fog early Friday morning, but they don't believe that played a factor.

"It was foggy this morning, somewhat. The visibility wasn't bad enough not to have seen the truck in front of him," Swann said.

According to authorities, the driver of the car is expected to survive. The driver of the truck was not injured.