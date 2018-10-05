× 4 the Weekend: A lot of food and a lot of fun

STILLWATER, Okla. – On Highway 51 on the west side of Stillwater, you`ll find El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant-a must-stop spot for delicious food!

The restaurant is run by a family who has been serving up Mexican delicacies since 1999.

They used to live in Calisco, Mexico and then they started making their own recipes and to make something different in Stillwater.

El Vaquero is a beautiful restaurant with multiple levels, intricate murals on the walls, and several dining rooms: plenty of space to accommodate game day crowds!

It’s time again for Pumpkinville at the Myriad Gardens, and they have a New England theme this year, complete with a lighthouse and cranberry bog!

This popular children’s garden event is very kid-friendly, with thousands of pumpkins, and nothing spooky.

Admission to the children’s gardens is still free for Myriad Gardens members during this event but $8 per person for nonmembers.

If you`re a Harry Potter fan, young or old, you`ll want to check out the Wizarding World of Tiger Safari in Tuttle. Grab a picture with a Eurasian owl in your best Hogwarts attire and while you`re there check out the pumpkin patch, hayride, and see the new reptile exhibit.

They’ll be jamming late into the night tonight for the Oklahoma Bluegrass Festival which continues through tomorrow.

Hear from international and national bluegrass bands and also check out lots of children`s activities and workshops.

Tickets online start at $27.