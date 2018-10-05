× Applications available for ‘Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’ holiday help program

OKLAHOMA CITY – The holidays can be financially tough for a lot of families, but a local organization is helping grandparents who have stepped up to raise their grandchildren.

Sunbeam Family Services is spreading holiday cheer through its ’18th Annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Program.’ The program helps Oklahomans 55-years-old or older who are raising grandchildren without the presence of parents.

“Oklahoma ranks as one of the top states in the nation for grandparents raising their grandchildren,” said Jim Priest, chief executive officer of Sunbeam. “During the holidays, utilities skyrocket, leaving little money in the budget for holiday festivities.”

Applications are now available online or by calling (405) 609-1904. Applications are due by Nov. 1.

To qualify for the program, you must live in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Canadian and Logan counties.

The program is made possible by the support of the Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, TRIAD and Recyclers of Oklahoma.