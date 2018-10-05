Clinic hosting supply drive for Moore teachers

MOORE, Okla. – A healthcare clinic is hoping to give teacher’s a little extra help as we approach the holiday season.

Healthcare Express is hosting a teacher supply drive for several elementary schools across Moore.

“We reached out to Moore Public Schools and asked which specific schools were in most need of supplies and then reached out to the respective teachers for the supplies that are currently in demand,” HCE Moore Clinic Lead Cora Davis said. “We all love our teachers and the opportunity to give back to some of the hardest working public servants in the city was exciting to say the least.”

The organization is asking for items like the following:

Clorox Wipes

Assorted Colored Construction Paper

Red and Black Pens

Crayola Markers

Folders with Prongs and Binders

Pencils

Elmer’s Glue.

In exchange for their generosity, donors will get be given discounts and gift cards from local businesses.

“Our goal is not only to give back to our teachers, but also give the community at large a chance to rally around our educators in a real way,” Davis said.

The supply drive will end on Oct. 28.

Donations can be dropped off at Healthcare Express at 551 S.E. 4th St. in Moore.