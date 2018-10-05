Community surrounding Oklahoma high school coach diagnosed with cancer

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is rallying around a high school football coach after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Dustin Kinard, the head football coach at Sand Springs High School, has been mentoring kids in the community for years, and now they are paying him back in a big way.

“That’s my job, to make better men for society,” Kinard told FOX 23. “I hope that I’ve done that. I hope that it’s not over.”

Two weeks ago, Kinard was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

As a result, six churches and hundreds of people in the community came together to pray for the Kinard family and learn more about his treatment plan.

“It’s not really an obligation if it’s family, and he’s been more like family to us than a lot of people have,” said Colton Roberts, a Sand Springs football player.