Drunken father sentenced for having 11-year-old daughter drive him home

HONESDALE, Pa. - A man was sentenced Thursday for letting his 11-year-old daughter drive his vehicle because he was too intoxicated.

A jury found Sean Hannon, 49, of Dunmore, guilty in July of child endangerment, DUI, and other charges, according to WNEP.

He was sentenced to seven to 15 years behind bars.

Prosecutors say Hannon let the child drive 10 miles from his home in Lackawanna County to Salem Township in Wayne County.

Hannon's 8-year-old son was also in the vehicle at the time.

The ride ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree in Wayne County.