× Fire crews on scene at a trailer fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire fighters are working to put out a fire near NW 10th and Meridian.

The fire was fully involved when they arrived on scene, but they have since reduced the flames and are working on the hot spots.

Authorities say the fire spread to another trailer as well as nearby trees and grass and they plan to be on scene for awhile.

This scene is just behind the Heartland Baptist Bible College.

One engine seemed to have a malfunction and called in another unit to help handle the situation.

There is no other information at this time.