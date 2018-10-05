Friday Night Heroes Week 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It may be OU-Texas week, but that didn't stop the prep ranks from fielding some serious contests with playoff implications.

Millwood put their 33 game win streak on the line as they played host to Washington. The contest was a rematch of the 2017 2A State Championship game. The Falcons fell behind early 17-0. Would they have the steam to come back and win at L.W. Good Stadium.

A resurgent and unbeaten Tuttle team traveled to Bethany to square off with the undefeated Bronchos. The winner would be in the drivers seat to host a pair of playoff games.

Plus, Westmoore took a trip up the Turner Turnpike trying to spoil Broken Arrow's homecoming. The impressive and undefeated Tigers hoped their homecoming king Noah Cortez could corral a win.

Week 6 of the Friday Night Heroes can all be seen in the video above.