Home under renovation catches fire for a second time

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local home is engulfed in flames and it’s apparently happened not once, but twice.

On Thursday night, fire crews arrived at the home near N.E. 41st and Everest to find heavy flames shooting from the house.

It wasn’t long before the attic started to cave, which forced firefighters to fight the blaze from the outside.

Fire crews at the scene told News 4 that no one is currently living in the home. Instead, the house was being renovated after it previously caught fire.