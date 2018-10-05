× Hundreds of Oklahoma City students receive new winter coats through generous donation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of elementary school students in Oklahoma City will be warm this winter thanks to a generous donation.

The Lemon Family Foundation donated $20,500 to provide coats for over 1,000 students at Edwards Elementary School, FD Moon Academy and Martin Luther King Elementary School.

In addition to the coats, each student also received a new pair of socks to stay warm this winter.

“We hope the new coats for these students provide encouragement and hope for the new school year. Hope does magical things to change lives,” said Larry Lemon, Executive Director of the Lemon Family Foundation.

On Friday, students at Edwards Elementary School were able to pick out and try on their new coats.

“I am extremely grateful that a community partner has chosen to extend this opportunity to all of our students,” said Richelle Dodoo-Taylor, Principal at Edwards Elementary. “It warms my heart that all of our students will not need to worry about staying warm during the winter months. This will assist families that want to provide these basic needs and due to circumstances may not be able too.”

The Coat-A-Kid program, led by The Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools, seeks to obtain donations from community partners to purchase hundreds of new winter coats for low-income families. This year, the goal is to reach $115,000 in donations. So far, they have already received $65,000.

“We are truly appreciative of the Lemon Family Foundation’s support in providing over 1,000 winter coats for students, as well as for Cleats for Kids’ donation of warm socks,” said Mary Melon, President and CEO at the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools. “When temperatures drop, thousands of Oklahoma City Public Schools students will not have a coat to keep them warm. It’s a shocking statistic and yet a reality for these children as Oklahoma City Public Schools is the state’s largest school district with 46,000 students and 90 percent of them live at or below the poverty line. That is why we would like to encourage other organizations and individuals to also become Partners in Action and join the Coat-A-Kid campaign and help provide winter coats for our students.”