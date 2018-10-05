Mother found after 1-year-old seen alone in Midwest City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - The mother of a toddler found wandering alone in a neighborhood has come forward, police confirm.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, police responded to Melody and Lyric Lane in Midwest City after a woman found a one-year-old boy wandering in the street.

"I found a baby wandering the street. I don’t know where he belongs. He don’t have a diaper, so I know it’s a boy but he can’t be maybe two? I’m not even sure," the caller said.

For hours, police went door to door trying to find the child's parents or guardian. He was examined by medical professional and in good physical condition.

Linda Shadrick was visiting a friend in the neighbor Friday morning when she spotted the child.

"He had nothing on, no shoes. Filthy, filthy dirty," Shadrick said. "We put a diaper on him and we cleaned him up. We gave him water and crackers and he just ate the cracker and sat on my lap."

The child's mother, whose name has not been released as of Friday afternoon, was reportedly staying in a shed just a few yards away.

"What I understand is apparently, the mother is down on her luck and the people that own the house had a shack in the backyard and they were allowing her to stay in that shed with her two small children. Now certainly, it’s not an ideal situation especially for a one-year-old and a five-year-old," said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes. "She’s told us at this point that they were asleep and had breakfast and fallen asleep and when she woke up, the one-year-old was missing. It’s just a sad situation that they’re in that environment and staying in that shed."

Police are currently investigating. Chief Clabes said right now, it's not clear if charges will be filed.

"The mother of the children is here with our investigators, we're interviewing her. DHS has been called. They’re here. We’re interviewing the children and also we’re interviewing the mother and determining where the placement will take place with those two children," he said.