EDMOND, Okla. – Depending on the weather, construction will start on Monday for a roundabout at 178th and N Meridian Ave.

Officials say this has become a very dangerous intersection.

They also say roundabouts are “slowly becoming the intersection of choice in high traffic areas due to its ease of operation, low cost construction and superior safety record.”

Construction is expected to be finished by the end of October.