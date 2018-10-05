× Oklahoma family seeks investigation after man tased 27 times

TULSA, Okla. – The family of an Oklahoma man who died after being tased by police more than two dozen times is calling for a criminal investigation.

Body-camera footage from the Tulsa Police Department shows 25-year-old Joshua Harvey breaking a glass door and entering a bank on August 24.

The department’s use-of-force report said officers used their tasers on Harvey 27 times in three minutes. Harvey lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital, where he died three days later.

Harvey’s cause of death hasn’t been released yet.

The family’s attorney is urging the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the case. He said officers used their tasers an unreasonable number of times, especially since Harvey was unarmed.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said he won’t pursue an investigation until the police department has finalized its review.