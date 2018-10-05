Oklahoma mom says stepdad attacked her son with machete

PRAGUE, Okla. – A 20-year-old is in the hospital with a fractured skull after his mother said his stepdad attacked him with a machete.

Mary Logan said her husband, John Logan, had first assaulted her on September 26, and that’s when she said she filed an VPO. She believes John was upset about it and that’s why he went to their home in Prague on Thursday night.

Mary said John entered the home and made threats to her and her two sons. She said he had two machetes with him and he started attacking them.

John hit Mary on her leg and hip, but she said her son 20-year-old, Patrick Oryan, was hit many times across the face and head. She said they were able to escape and call 911 and John fled on foot.

Mary said John is still one the run.

Patrick is currently in surgery at OU Med.

We are waiting to hear back from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department with more information.