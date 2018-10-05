Oklahoma school district awarded money to fund civics education

OKLAHOMA CITY – A foundation has awarded a large sum of money to a local school district in order to fund civics projects for middle and high school students.

On Wednesday, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation awarded Oklahoma City Public Schools, Generation Citizen and the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement $1 million over three years to help revitalize civic learning across the school district.

“Civics education is the cornerstone of our American political system,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “After identifying issues that are meaningful to them, Generation Citizen’s Action Civics program empowers our students to research, debate, connect with community members, and develop a plan of action to mitigate the root cause. We are so grateful for our partnership with Generation Citizen, OCERA and the Hewlett Foundation. Through this interactive program, our young men and women find their voice and become engaged in the political process, ultimately equipping them to become lifelong, active citizens.”

The award will allow Oklahoma City’s program to grow from reaching 675 students to 5,000 students annually in middle and high school.

“Oklahoma City is a really special place, and we’re honored to get to partner with this community at this kind of scale and bring Action Civics to the entire OKCPS district,” said Generation Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Scott Warren. “It is beyond moving to see the support of passionate students, teachers, district and state leaders here – and a reminder of how powerful the work of engaging young people as active citizens can be. The opportunity to partner with CIRCLE, the pre-eminent youth civic engagement research firm in the country to help determine the success of this partnership will offer lessons that will carry across the country.”