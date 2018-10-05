× Oklahoma voters total almost 2.1 million as deadline nears

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s top election official said voter registration is surging prior to the November 6 general election.

Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said Friday almost 2.1 million people were registered to vote in the state at the end of September.

Ziriax said more than 76,000 people have registered to vote since January 15. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is October 12.

Ziriax said Republicans make up almost 60 percent of the new voters, increasing by more than 44,000.

The number of registered Independents increased by more than 23,000, and the number of registered Democrats rose by more than 5,000. Registered Libertarians increased by about 3,000.

Republicans make up 47.2 percent of registered voters in the state and Democrats 37 percent, with Independents making up 15.4 percent.