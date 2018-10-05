Parents scrambling after Oklahoma daycare center suddenly closes

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Parents and employees at a Broken Arrow daycare center were shocked when they arrived at the facility and realized that it was closed.

KJRH reports that several employees at the Kids Fun-Damentals Daycare either were not paid, or had their paychecks bounce.

“I can’t believe that. If they couldn’t pay employees, why would they be taking on new students?” said Rhiley Ethridge, whose daughter went to the daycare.”[The sign] says enrolling now.”

Ethridge says she just paid $500 to enroll her daughter in the daycare, which includes her tuition for October.

“It was supposed to be picture day. She had on a cute outfit and was super excited,” she said.

Ethridge says she had to call in sick to work in order to try and find other childcare for her 4-year-old daughter.

“One of the hardest parts has been explaining to her that she can’t come back,” she said. “She doesn’t get it. She’s four.”

Families who already paid for October tuition are encouraged to cancel the charge on their credit card or cancel the check.