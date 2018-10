WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A pilot was taken to an Oklahoma hospital after crashing his plane in Wagoner County.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott tells KJRH that the pilot had just taken off when he was forced to attempt an emergency landing.

During that emergency landing, the plane crashed, and a witness called 911.

The pilot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The FAA has been contacted about the accident, and an investigation is underway.