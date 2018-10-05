Police: 2-year-old child dies following car accident in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. – Authorities say a 2-year-old child has been killed in a car accident in Edmond.
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a car accident near Sooner Rd. and Covell.
When Edmond police arrived on the scene, they realized that three people were injured in the crash.
Sadly, investigators tell News 4 that a 2-year-old child was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries sustained during the accident. Two other patients are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say they are still investigating the accident.
35.652832 -97.478095