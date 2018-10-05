Police searching for family members after 1-year-old found alone in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police in Midwest City are asking for the public’s help after a child was found wandering alone Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, the Midwest City Police Department responded to the intersection of Melody and Lyric Lane.

They found a child, who appears to be about 1-year-old, by himself.

So far, they haven’t been able to find his parents. According to police, the child has been examined by medical personnel and appears to be in good condition.

Officers are canvassing the area, going door-to-door in an attempt to locate a relative of the baby. They are also activating our emergency alert system for a specified area of Midwest City.

The child was dressed in a blue outfit, has collar length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Midwest City Police at (405) 739-1306.