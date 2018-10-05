Red River Rivalry Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the most vicious, bitter and heated rivalry in college football. OU-Texas. And it's here.

The Sooners square off with the Longhorns Saturday at 11 a.m. Oklahoma looking to bring home their third straight Golden Hat.

Sam Ehlinger put on a solid performance as a freshman last season in Texas' 29-24 loss. He'll have a better idea of what intensity to bring this season. On the opposite side of him is Kyler Murray. Murray generated Heisman buzz after his 7 touchdown performance against Baylor. He says he'll be ready for the game.

But the showdown could hinge on defense. Oklahoma's defense has seen 188 plays the last two games. They'll have to do better getting off the field on third down. Texas boasts the 30th best defense in college football.

However an odd statistic that could be the deciding factor in the showdown is red zone performance. Texas is 125th in the country at scoring in the red zone. But the Sooners have had some serious success in that department scoring on 17 of 19 red zone trips.

One thing is for sure, no matter what the stats are, the records or the rankings, the Red River Rivalry doesn't factor any of those things into the game. Brian Brinkley has a full preview from the Cotton Bowl in the video above.