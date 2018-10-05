Rental property owner where mother, children reportedly stayed in shed: “Nobody’s supposed to be in that shed”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - The owner of the rental property where a mother and her two children were living in a storage shed, one of whom was found wandering the neighborhood naked and alone Friday morning, said no one is supposed to be living in the backyard structure.

Midwest City Police were called to a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and South Douglas Boulevard at around 10:00 a.m. after a woman called 911 to report a young naked child found in the middle of the street.

"He had nothing on, no shoes. Filthy, filthy dirty. He didn’t like that this morning. He probably went to bed like that. I hate to say that. I just think it happens way too often," said Linda Shadrick, who was visiting a friend when she spotted the child near Melody Drive and Lyric Lane. Another woman had already called 911.

"We put a diaper on him and we cleaned him up. We gave him water and crackers and he just ate the cracker and sat on my lap," Shadrick said. "It’s heartbreaking, I mean I want to cry right now I’m sort of shaking. I did cry earlier. He just let me love him. He let me cuddle. He was not scared. He was very lovable."

Police spent several hours trying to find the 1-year-old boy's parents, until a woman approached officers later in the afternoon. According to police, the woman, the boy, as well as a 5-year-old, have been staying in a storage shed just yards away from where the boy was found. Police said Friday evening that the mother is "down on her luck" and that she was being allowed to stay in the shed with her two children.

"She's told us at this point that they were asleep and had breakfast and fallen asleep and when she woke up, the one year old was missing," said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes. "It’s just a sad situation that they’re in that environment and staying in that shed."

News 4 contacted the property owner who said the storage shed on the rental property is uninhabitable, only has electric running to it and that "nobody's supposed to be in that shed."

The children were taken into protective custody, according to police, and it's unclear if criminal charges will be filed. Police are still investigating.