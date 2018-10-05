× Silver Alert issued for missing 88-year-old Oklahoma man

ALTUS, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 88-year-old man from Altus, Oklahoma.

Officials said George Burlingame is confused and lost, trying to make his way back home. He had talked to his daughter around 2:30 a.m. Friday and said he was in Ardmore, Oklahoma – but was then pulled over around 3:48 a.m. in Irving, Texas for driving erratically.

Officials said Burlingame is heading in the wrong direction. His vehicle is a white 2013 Chrysler TC with Oklahoma tag ‘FIJ685.’

If you know of Burlingame’s whereabouts, contact the Altus Police Department.