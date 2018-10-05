‘Tacky Sweater’ run to raise money for Oklahoma food pantry

PURCELL, Okla. – It isn’t even Halloween, but an organization in Purcell is already gearing up for a fun event this winter.

The ‘2nd Annual Tacky Sweater 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run’ allows participants to show off their favorite unique looks in style.

Runners will be dressed in their favorite tacky sweaters as they run or walk through the ‘Lights from the Heart’ Christmas display in Purcell.

Proceeds raised from the event will support the Lil’ Dragon Food Pantry to help feed hungry children in the community. Last year, the event raised $3,841 for the food pantry.

The ‘2nd Annual Tacky Sweater 5K’ is set for 9p.m. on Dec. 1 in Purcell.

Registration for the 5K is $25 for those who register by Nov. 9.