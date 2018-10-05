Teen who loves to golf, cook looking for a family of his own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - If the children in DHS custody aren't adopted, they will become adults without any long-term family connection.

October is a vivacious kid who loves the outdoors, especially when it comes to golf.

"I can hit a golf ball 300 yards, and I'm only a 10-year-old,” October said in 2015.

Even when he’s inside at his temporary DHS home, he’s studying the game.

"I like to learn how professional golfers, how they get their hit to be exactly where they want it to be," October said.

One of October's biggest passions is finding a family.

"First off, I'd like a dad who likes to golf so me and him could go on the golf course and hit balls," he said.

He also wants to share the kitchen with a mom who loves to bake.

"Cupcakes, cookies, cakes," October said.

It was easy to get this little man to talk.

In fact, he’s been very vocal about his desire to find an adoptive home.

"When the conversation is over, he's taught you a thing or two because he's very articulate and speaks very well," his caregiver said.

A big personality and a bright future to share with a new family.

For more information on how you can adopt October, call 405-522-4176