Traffic alert: ODOT releases slowdowns in preparation of OU/TX travel

NORMAN, Okla. – Sooner fans are already counting down the hours until OU and the Longhorns meet in the Red River Shootout.

In accordance with tradition, the OU-Texas game will be played on neutral ground at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday.

While thousands of Sooner fans will make the trip across the Red River, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say there are a few areas that might slow you down on your trip to the game.

US-77/SH-29 will be closed just west of Wynnewood for replacement of the bridge over the Washita River. Traffic will be detoured onto SH-29, I-35 and SH-17A.

The north and southbound lanes of I-35 narrow just south of SH-7 at MM54 near Davis for a bridge replacement project.

narrow just south of SH-7 at MM54 near Davis for a bridge replacement project. US-277 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals in place south of Geronimo for bridge replacements. Delays can be expected and drivers should allow extra time to travel through this work zone.

The westbound US-412/US-64 on-ramp from northbound SH-151 and the westbound US-412/US-64 off-ramp to southbound SH-151 are both closed north of the Keystone Dam. Consider an alternate route such as SH-51, SH-97 and US-412/US-64.

Drivers should be alerted to reduced speeds and narrowed lanes on I-44 and US-62/Rogers Lane in Lawton for an interchange project.

SH-48 is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals in place over the Cimarron River, two miles north of the SH-51 junction near Mannford for a bridge replacement project. Delays can be expected and drivers should allow extra time to travel through this work zone.

SH-10 is closed five miles east of the Will Rogers Turnpike at the Spring River near Miami for bridge replacement. Traffic is detoured to SH-137 or SH-125 and US-60.

Westbound US-64 is narrowed to one lane east of Roland as part of a bridge rehabilitation project.

SH-51 bridge replacement over Pecan Creek 6 miles east of SH-80 near Tahlequah.

US-62 bridge replacement at Dennison Hollow 4 miles east of the Cherokee County line.

at Dennison Hollow 4 miles east of the Cherokee County line. North and southbound US-69 are narrowed to one lane near Eufaula for a pavement project. Expect delays in the area.

US-259 is narrowed to one lane with signals near Smithville for a bridge construction project.

is narrowed to one lane with signals near Smithville for a bridge construction project. North and southbound US-69 is narrowed at US-69B in McAlester for a bridge construction project.

is narrowed at US-69B in McAlester for a bridge construction project. Drivers should be alert to reduced speeds on SH-79 at the Red River for a bridge replacement project.

at the Red River for a bridge replacement project. East and westbound US-270 is narrowed near the SH-51 junction near Seiling for a widening project.

is narrowed near the SH-51 junction near Seiling for a widening project. US-77/SH-39 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Purcell and Lexington for an ongoing bridge replacement project.

In the metro, drivers needs to watch out for the following areas:

Drivers can expect various lane and ramp closures on north and southbound I-35 between N.E.122nd St. (mm 137) and US-77/SH-66/Second St. (mm 141) from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly and on weekends from 7 p.m. Fridays to 6 a.m. Mondays through fall for pavement rehabilitation. The speed limit is also reduced to 60 mph through the work zone.

Motorists should expect a significant shift of the northbound and southbound I-235 lanes between N. 36th St. and I-44 continuing through fall 2018 as part of an ongoing widening and reconstruction project.

The westbound I-44 bridge/ramp is narrowed to one lane between May Ave. (mm 124) and N.W. 36th St. through 2018 for a bridge rehabilitation project. This ramp runs westbound to southbound and stretches over SH-66 (39th Expwy) and SH-74 (Lake Hefner Pkwy). Drivers can expect major delays in this area and should locate an alternate route such as Lincoln Blvd., I-35 or I-235.

Drivers should be alert to narrowed lanes and to eastbound I-40 traffic shifted to the west next to westbound I-40 lanes between I-240 (mm 165) and Peebly Rd. (mm 169) as part of on-going widening and interchange reconstruction project at Choctaw Road. The Triple X Rd. bridge over I-40 is closed until 2019.

I-35 lanes are currently shifted between S. 19th St. (mm 116) and Indian Hills Rd. (mm 114) as part of construction of the new S.W. 34th St. bridge over I-35. Also, S.W. 34th St. will be closed to through traffic at Telephone Rd. and the east and west I-35 service roads will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals at S.W. 34th St. that will continue through summer 2019.

Eastbound and westbound SH-33 remains narrowed to one lane in each direction between US-77/Division St. and N. 12th St. for ongoing bridge construction through fall 2018.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.