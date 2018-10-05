× Two people killed in early morning accident along Turner Turnpike

CHANDLER, Okla. – Two people were killed in an early morning accident along the Turner Turnpike.

Around 3 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident along the Turner Turnpike near Chandler.

Investigators say a vehicle with three people inside ran into the back of a crane truck while driving along the turnpike.

Sadly, officials say two people were killed in the crash and another was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident shut down the eastbound lanes of the turnpike, but they have since reopened.