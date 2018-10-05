Woman skips security checkpoints at Tulsa airport, boards flight to Chicago

TULSA, Okla. – Things are back to normal at Tulsa’s airport after what is being described as a ‘security breach.’

On Thursday, a woman went around the security checkpoint at Tulsa International Airport and boarded a flight to Chicago.

Officials say the passenger was taken into custody after the flight landed in Chicago.

According to KJRH, when law enforcement officers were searching her bag, they discovered a ‘ceremonial cake knife.’

The case is still being investigated, and she could face up to a $7,800 fine.

The TSA released the following statement:

“Today, all air travelers are subject to a robust security system that employs multiple layers of security, both seen and unseen, including: intelligence gathering and analysis, cross-checking passenger manifests against watchlists, thorough screening at checkpoints, random canine team screening at airports, reinforced cockpit doors, Federal Air Marshals, armed pilots and a vigilant public.”