Cyclones Surprise Cowboys in Stillwater, 48-42

The year was 2000, Christina Aguilera had the number one song in the country, Bill Clinton was still president and that was the last time Iowa State beat Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

The Cowboys played host to the Cyclones who were without their star running back David Montgomery. It started well for the Cowboys. Taylor Conrleius connected with Jelani Woods on a 14 yard touchdown strike. OSU had a 7-0 lead.

Easy win, right? ISU threw OSU quite the curve ball.

Freshman Brock Purdy came in at quarterback for Zeb Noland. Noland wasn’t injured, just a change up from Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. And Campbell hit a home run.

OSU led 7-2 after a special teams snafu, but Purdy orchestrated a seven play, 75 yard drive reuslting in a 21 yard touchdown pass to Hakeem Butler. Iowa State was up 9-7.

Purdy also showed he had some wheels. The freshman, who had played just two snaps in his career before Saturday, scampered 29 yards for the touchdown. 16-7 Iowa State. Pudy was Iowa State’s leading rusher on the day, 19 carries for 84 yards and that one score.

OSU finally responded offensively. Taylor Cornelius connected with Landon Wolf on an eight yard touchdown pass. Wolf finished with six catches for 63 yards. Cowboys still trailed 16-14.

Iowa State padded their lead. Sheldon Croney who did a nice job filling in for David Montogmery scampered 12 yards for the touchdown. Cyclones had 23-14 advantage. Back come OSU though.

Taylor Cornelius found Tyron Johnson in the back of the end zone on a 28 yard strike. Iowa State’s lead was whittled down to just two, 23-21. Johnson was second in receiving for the Pokes with four grabs for 79 yards.

But right before the half Iowa State wasn’t done. They completed their first third down conversion of the game and it was a big one. Brock Pudy found Matthew Eaton on a 26 yard touchdown strike. ISU had a 30-21 lead at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Oklahoma State started the scoring. The mobile Taylor Cornelius found paydirt on a 1 yard touchdown run. The Cowboys were back within two.

However, Iowa State shifted the momentum big time in the third. Purdy led another drive, this one only four plays, culminating in a 23 yard touchdown pass to Deshaunte Jones. The Cyclones had a 37-28 lead.

Then Oklahoma State committed their first turnover of the game. Taylor Cornelius attempted to scramble and lost the football which Iowa State converted into points. Connor Assalley put a 22 yard field goal through the uprights to give ISU a 12 point lead, their largest of the game.

However, OSU, who had lost three of their last four Big 12 games at home, wouldn’t go quietly. Justice Hill scampered in from five yards out to give OSU life. The Cowboys trailed by five. Hill had 24 carries for 66 yards. The touchdown was his 11th straight game with a rushing touchdown. OSU was down 5.

The Cowboys had a chance to take the lead, but Tylan Wallace, who led OSU in receiving with five receptions for 82 yards, dropped a deep bomb from Cornelius. Iowa State got it back.

And Iowa State freshman Brock Purdy didn’t flinch. Purdy fired a 60 yard strike to Tarique Milton as he got blasted by an OSU defender. It didn’t matter. Milton took it to the house. Milton led the Cyclones in receiving with four haul ins for 98 yards. Iowa State went for two and added to their lead, 48-35.

Oklahoma State didn’t roll over. Cornelius found Wallace on a 42 yard touchdown with less than a minute to play. The Cowboys trailed 48-42, but needed an onside kick to jeep hope alive.

The Cowboys couldn’t convert.

Iowa State recovered and upset the 25th ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys 48-42. Their first win inside Boone Pickens Stadium since 2000. OSU has now lost four of their last five Big 12 games at home.

Cornelius finished 19-33, 289 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. Next up for Oklahoma State, they travel to Manhattan, Kansas for a date with the Kansas State Wildcats.