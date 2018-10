× ODOC searching for an Oklahoma woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for a woman who has been a fugitive since 2017.

Brenda S. Cole is a GPS absconder who walked away from Pottawatomie County on May 20, 2017.

Cole is considered armed and dangerous.

She is described as white, 5′ 1″, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.