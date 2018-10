× Officers responding to fatal shooting at a flea market

OKLAHOMA CITY – First responders are on the scene of a fatal shooting at the Karen’s Ultimate Treasures Flea Market near 44th and Bryant.

Officials say an employee and a customer got into a fight when one pulled a gun and fatally shot the other.

Authorities are still trying to determine who shot whom.

There are no other details at this time.

We will keep you updated.