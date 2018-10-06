× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly attacking stepson with machete

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is in custody after police say he attacked his stepson with a machete.

Police arrested 47-year-old John Logan on Friday around 10:30 p.m.

Logan was wanted for attacking 20-year-old Patrick O’Ryan with a machete at his mother’s home in Prague. The attack happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m.

O’Ryan suffered a fractured skull and a large cut on his arm. He underwent reconstructive skull surgery on Friday.