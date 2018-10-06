× Rain may have stopped the UCO Homecoming parade, but it didn’t dampen the Bronchos’ spirits

EDMOND, Okla. – The University of Central Oklahoma Homecoming parade was canceled due to safety concerns about lightning just as the parade was supposed to start at 10 a.m., but that didn’t stop students and alumni alike from showing their school spirit.

There were creative floats like the Yellow Submarine and one representing the Bronchos mascot, Buddy Broncho.

Brent Skarky of Oklahoma’s News 4 was ready to join in the fun at the parade and interviewed Marjorie Bennett, the 101 year old Parade Marshall.

Bennett graduated from Central Oklahoma in 1939 when it was known as Central State Teacher’s College.

When Skarky asked Bennett how she felt she said, “I feel fine.” She replied, “yes” when Brent asked her if she was practicing her hand waving technique.

UCO plays the University of Central Missouri this afternoon. Good luck, Bronchos.