× Texas Leads Oklahoma at the Half 24-17

The 113th edition of the Red River Showdown featured OU and Texas facing off as ranked opponents for the first time since 2012.

The Sooners took the opening kick. Kyler Murray orchestrated a brilliant drive. He connected with Trey Sermon on a 24 yard run-pass option that put the Sooners inside the Texas five. That culminated with Murray finding Marquise Brown on a four yard touchdown pass. The Sooners had a 7-0 lead.

It didn’t take Texas long to respond. Sam Ehlinger connected with Lil’Jordan Humphrey on a huge gain, then followed that up with a 36 yard bomb to Collin Johnson. Texas tied it up when Lil’Jordan Humphrey found Collin Johnson on a two yard touchdown pass. That tied the game up at 7.

The Texas defense made a huge play on Oklahoma’s next possession. Kyler Murray fired across the middle and was intercepted by Brandon Jones. Murray was also called for an illegal block on the interception return which gave Texas a short field. The Longhorns would convert a 44 yard field goal by Cameron Dicker. Texas had a 10-7 lead over OU.

After one, the Horns had a 10-7 lead, but Oklahoma didn’t panic. They manufactured a long sustained drive spanning more than 60 yards resulting in a 32 yard Austin Seibert field goal. Marcelias Sutton made his first appearance in two weeks and rushing it six times for 24 yards on the drive.

It didn’t take long for Texas to fight back. On their ensuing drive the Sooners forced a third and 20, but Ehlinger hit Andrew Beck on a 19 yard pass in OU territory. The Horns went for it on 4th down, converted, and a couple of plays later, Ehlinger found Tre Watson on a 28 yard touchdown strike. Linebacker Mark Jackson couldn’t keep up with Watson out of the backfield. Texas took a 17-10 lead.

Oklahoma went three and out on their next drive. Texas made the Sooners pay. The Horns offense went through the Sooners defense like a hot knife through butter. Sam Ehlinger hustled to a nine yard touchdown run to give Texas a 24-10 lead in the second.

Oklahoma wouldn’t go quietly. The Sooners went on an 11 play, 80 yard drive. Kyler Murray had to convert a fourth and short and did so by hitting CeeDee Lamb on a quick strike. That’s how the drive would end as well, with Murray finding Lamb on a five yard touchdown strike. Oklahoma cut the Texas lead to seven, 24-17.

The Sooners left the Horns just 45 seconds after that drive and that’s how the half would end. Texas leading 24-17. Sam Ehlinger hit the locker room 10-12 for 161 yards with two touchdowns. Kyler Murray was 11 of 15 for 135 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.