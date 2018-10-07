City of Vinita sets date for 4th annual Route 66 Punkin Chunkin Festival

VINITA, Okla. – City officials in Vinita have set the date for the 4th annual Route 66 Punkin Chunkin Festival!

Teams will launch pumpkins through the air using catapults, trebuchets and more, to see who can chunk a pumpkin the farthest.

City officials say the event is a great opportunity for kids of all ages to build something with their hands and engage in some friendly competition.

There will also be food trucks, arts and crafts, entertainment, and, for the first time this year, a Dutch oven cooking competition.

Free activities for the kids include pumpkin bowling, pumpkin decorating, face painting and more.

Event details: