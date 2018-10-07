× Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White set to perform in Tulsa in December

TULSA, Okla. – Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa in December!

White is known for his classic storytelling of tales from his real life ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas, to sharing stories of his daily life.

He rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Comedy Tour phenomenon, but since 2004, he started performing solo tours.

He is a three-time GRAMMY-nominated comedian, and has sold more than 10 million albums.

He is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on December 31 at 8 p.m. in Tulsa.

