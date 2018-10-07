× Enid police investigating after man shot outside home

ENID, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot by a homeowner who claims the man refused to leave his property.

The Enid Police Department received a call around 7 a.m. Friday in reference to an unwanted guest at a home on the 4800 block of W. Ritchie Avenue.

“The caller stated that they woke up and found a man sitting at their kitchen table”, according to a news release.

Sergeant Nick John of the Enid Police Department said the homeowner told investigators that the man was an acquaintance of theirs and when he was told to leave, he walked outside. Police say once the man was outside, he continued to walk around the outside of the house and was looking in the windows of the residence.

At that time, the homeowner went outside with a pistol and told the man to leave the property again. He refused to leave and charged at the homeowner, at which time two shot were fired, Sergeant John said.

The homeowner reportedly told investigators the first shot was fired into the ground as a warning shot and the second shot struck the man, who was transported to Bass Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation and the findings will be submitted to the Garfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.

No names of the individuals involved are being released at this time.