Power restored to OG&E customers in The Village

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.: Power has been restored to OG&E customers in The Village. A reason for the outage is unknown at this time.

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 3,000 OG&E customers in The Village are without power Sunday morning.

According to OG&E’s System Watch, the power outage originated near W Hefner Rd. and N Penn. Ave. and affects customers in The Village.

OG&E does not have an estimated restoration time, but they say they are aware of the outage and are assessing.

Click here to view OG&E’s System Watch.