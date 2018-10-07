Power restored to OG&E customers in The Village
UPDATE 12:15 p.m.: Power has been restored to OG&E customers in The Village. A reason for the outage is unknown at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY – More than 3,000 OG&E customers in The Village are without power Sunday morning.
According to OG&E’s System Watch, the power outage originated near W Hefner Rd. and N Penn. Ave. and affects customers in The Village.
OG&E does not have an estimated restoration time, but they say they are aware of the outage and are assessing.
