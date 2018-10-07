Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

OKCFD: Semi crashes over barrier on I-44 in Oklahoma City

Posted 9:45 am, October 7, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews responded to a semi accident on I-44 eastbound in Oklahoma City Sunday morning.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, just after 9 a.m., a semi crashed over a barrier on I-44 near Penn and then went into the grass.

Fire crews say they are working to clean up a diesel spill from the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.