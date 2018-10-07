Oklahoma baseball team cleans up park after vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PADEN, Okla. - One small town Oklahoma baseball coach is teaching his players the true meaning of community.

Brett Case, the Head Coach of Paden Public Schools baseball team, canceled practice and put his players to work to clean up their local park that was vandalized.

“There was stuff all on the asphalt, trashcans,” said Job Craycraft, a senior on the team. “They spray painted everything out here.”

Paden’s park and walking trail was found covered in spray paint last week.

This isn’t the first time the park has been vandalized either.

In June, someone spray painted the school and park.

Coach Brett Case and his team saw what happened on Monday morning and he put his team to work.

“My baseball boys would be glad to clean it up,” said Case.

It took them nearly two days to scrub everything off.

“Our community is a small community, so it’s pretty tight knit around here,” said Case. “Mickey and the town of Paden have done a good job trying to spruce up this place and they support our program all of the time, so it was a good chance for me and my guys to give back to the community a little bit.”

They say the entire town is fed up and is warning the vandals to stop.

“It’s not worth it if you’re a young kid because you get caught and that’s on you for the rest of your life,” said Case.

The park is now clean.

Case says he’s proud of his team for stepping up to lead by example, something they seem to be learning from him.

“I’ll definitely take this with me throughout life because it’s nice to do stuff for this little town and I would like to tell everybody, you can always step up and do something,” said Job.

“It means a lot,” said Jack Craycraft, a senior on the team. “He’s come out and really done a lot of great things, especially coming out here and cleaning everything up.”

The city still isn’t sure who vandalized the park.

If you have any information, give police a call.