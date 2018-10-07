Police: Man wanted in connection to Missouri double homicide has Oklahoma ties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. - A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Missouri has ties to Oklahoma, police say.

Billy Sage Medley, 22, is wanted in connection with the murders of Joe and Brandy Allen of Tunas, Missouri. According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, the couple was found dead outside of their home after what started as a possible attempted robbery on September 30.

"They went out to confront the people and ended up in a gun battle," said Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice.

Authorities announced in a Facebook post this weekend, Medley has connections and family in Yukon, Oklahoma. They believe he may be looking for refuge in that area.

In an interview with the NBC affiliate KY3, Brandy Allen's father Ron Barclay said he found his daughter and son-in-law on their porch.

"I think they had been laying here for several hours, to tell you the truth," Barclay told KY3. "My daughter and my son-in-law, they had no enemies. They [were] just trying to protect their property and some ruthless murderers murdered them."

A captain with the Yukon Police Department told News 4 on Sunday, they are briefing their officers; however, they are still waiting to hear from authorities in Missouri regarding what specific leads they should follow. We're also told it's unclear exactly who or what Medley's connections in Yukon include.

Dallas County authorities say Medley may have also attempted to alter his appearance by cutting or shaving his hair.

Medley is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is approximately 6'0" tall, weighs between 190 and 250 pounds. Police say he also has a tattoo on the inside of his index finger, a tattoo that stretches onto his left shoulder, and a tattoo on his upper right bicep.

Yukon police say if anyone has information or sees Medley, they should contact 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.

At least two other men have been arrested in connection to this case, according to KY3.