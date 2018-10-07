× Mike Stoops Out as OU Defensive Coordinator

KFOR has confirmed Mike Stoops is out as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator.

Stoops’ Sooner defense gave up more than 500 yards of total offense in a 48-45 loss to Texas on Saturday.

It was the most points the Longhorns have ever scored in the Red River Rivalry.

Stoops has been OU’s defensive coordinator since 2012, after spending eight seasons as the Arizona head coach, following his first stint at OU as defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003.

Stoops is the younger brother of former OU head coach Bob Stoops.