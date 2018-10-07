× Sam Noble Museum looking natural science, cultural enthusiasts to join volunteer community as docents

NORMAN, Okla. – The Sam Noble Museum is looking for passionate natural science and cultural enthusiasts to join the volunteer community as docents.

At the museum, docents work to engage the public in the permanent galleries throughout the museum. No prior experience is needed to be a docent.

“The docent program encompasses learning, community and fulfillment for both the docents and our guests,” says Lindsey Kaib, volunteer coordinator.

An informational talk is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 9 at the museum so that those who are interested can learn more. Current docents will discuss their experience with attendees, show what they do and answer questions.

Introductory training for new docents will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 20 at the museum. Attendees will learn more about volunteering, take a tour of the galleries and prepare to shadow a current docent.

If you are interested in attending either or both of these events, respond by calling (405) 325-1652, or email volunteer.samnoblemuseum@ou.edu.