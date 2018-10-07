× Sooners and Cowboys Fall in New Polls

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s football teams both fell in the two major college football polls out Sunday after suffering Big 12 losses on Saturday.

Oklahoma slipped to 11th in both the Associated Press and coaches polls after losing to Texas 48-45 in Dallas.

OU had been 7th in the AP poll, and 5th in the coaches poll.

Oklahoma State fell out of both major polls, and did not receive any votes in either poll after losing to Iowa State 48-42 in Stillwater.

OSU had been 25th in the AP poll and were unranked but receiving votes in the coaches poll.

Texas’ win over OU lifted the Longhorns from 19th to 9th in the AP poll, and from 20th to 14th in the coaches poll.

Alabama remains number one in both polls.